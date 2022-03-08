Cars line streets in Warren, dozens support Ukraine during prayer vigil

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was hard to miss the caravan of cars driving down Ryan Road in Warren on Monday.

Dozens of people rallied in their cars down to Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Schools for a car and prayer rally.

You could hear the honks that started from the parking lot of St. Josaphat Ukranian Catholic Church.

“I think it’s an important thing to make others aware," Mary Ann Gruda said.

Gruda's the principal at Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Schools. She also organized this event to bring awareness to the current crisis taking place in Ukraine.

“By gathering in our cars, beeping our horns as we go down the main roads and the side streets. People will look and say, what's going on? They will see the colors and make them think of Ukraine," she said.

Students like 12-year-old Oleg Zibrivskyy came out to show support.

“I want to support my country and I don’t want it to go away and be part of Russia," the sixth grader told 7 Action News.

He says his mother lets him watch the news, and the pictures of war in Ukraine worries him.

“It makes me feel scared for my family in Ukraine. I don’t feel good about it," Oleg said.

Ukraine may be thousands of miles away, but the support in metro Detroit was seen and heard during the car rally.

Yellow and blue Ukrainian flags were seen flying out of car windows that drove about two miles to the school for a rosary vigil.

Organizers also hosted a bake sale to benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Attendees say right now, they are calling on President Joe Biden and the White House to help protect Ukraine's airspace.

“Pray for Ukraine so America or the NATO can shut down the sky. It’s hard to fight in the sky because Ukraine barely has anything to fight with in the sky,” Oleg said.

For more on how to support as they raise funds for Ukraine, visit the school’s website.