European prime ministers land in Kyiv to show support, Turkish FM arrives Thursday amid talks

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Turkey’s foreign minister is traveling to Moscow as part of efforts to secure a cease-fire.

Mevlut Cavusoglu would hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday before traveling to Ukraine for talks on Thursday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the Polish President Andrzej Duda would be visiting Turkey on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on the crisis.

Last week the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum organized by Turkey, although their talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

As Radio Free Europe reported, the prime ministers of Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday as an "unequivocal" show of support for Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia. The leaders are expected to meet with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, "The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence."