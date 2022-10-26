Watch Now
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Ford will leave Russia after sale of stake in joint operation

Ford Recalls
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles, Friday, April 1, 2022, to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday, May 19, 2022, is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Ford Recalls
Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 18:54:49-04

Ford Motor Co. announced this week that it will remove itself from Russia after the sale of its joint stake in a venture there.

Ford's exit marks the latest in a series of large companies, including other automakers, that have decided to remove their business from the country.

Russia has been met with staunch opposition from western countries and businesses amid its ongoing brutal conflict in Ukraine, which began as an invasion.

In a statement, Ford said, "The sale follows the full suspension of all operations in Russia, including manufacturing, supply of parts, IT and engineering support, in March this year."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!