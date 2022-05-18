Former Russian colonel criticizes Russia's war in Ukraine: 'We are in total geopolitical isolation'

In a rare moment on Russian state TV, a former senior Russian officer appeared to strongly criticize Russia's war in Ukraine calling his country now "in total geopolitical isolation," specifically mentioning Russia's military and political place in the world.

Retired Russian Col. Mikhail Khodarenok said, "Let's not drink 'information tranquilizers,' because sometimes information is spread about some moral or psychological breakdown of Ukraine's armed forces as if they are nearing a crisis of morale or a fracture. Khodarenok said, "None of this is close to reality."

Even thought Khodarenok appeared to get some push back from the anchor of the show, he continued saying, "Let's look at this situation as a whole from our overall strategic position," he said. "Let’s not swing missiles in Finland's direction – this just looks ridiculous. The biggest problem with our military and political situation is that we are in total geopolitical isolation. And the whole world is against us. Even if we don’t want to admit it," CNN reported based on an English translation of the moment.

"Considering that European aid will come into full effect and one million armed Ukrainian soldiers can join the fight, we need to see this reality of the near future, and we need to consider that in our operational and strategic calculations. The situation for us will frankly get worse," he said.