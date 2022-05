Patron, a bomb-sniffing dog, was honored for his efforts in Ukraine.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recognized the four-legged hero for his “dedicated work in the Ukrainian army.”

The Jack Russell terrier helped find more than 200 explosive devices.

Patron also helps children understand safety rules with mine and bomb threats.

The bomb-sniffing dog was recently named the mascot of the city of Chernihiv.