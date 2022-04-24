Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader is petitioning for more powerful Western weapons as he prepares to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the planned Sunday visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The White House hasn't commented.

Zelenskyy says he expects the Americans to bring specific weapon and security guarantees. The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago.

As both Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, Russian forces concentrated their attacks on Ukraine's east, including trying to dislodge the last defenders holding out in the battered port city of Mariupol.