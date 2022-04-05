Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with U.N. to address civilian deaths

Ukraine’s president planned to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left.

Western nations expelled dozens more of Moscow’s diplomats Tuesday and weighed further sanctions as they expressed their revulsion at what they say are war crimes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to the Security Council will be rich with symbolism, but the invite and other displays of Western support are unlikely to alter the situation on the ground.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a “torture chamber” was discovered in the town called Bucha.

Zelenskyy said the civilian death toll may actually be much higher in cities that have been liberated from Russian control.

He has expressed doubt on the possibility of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said a meeting could happen if Russia were to “bear all the punishments” of committing genocide.