Russian soldier pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

A 21-year-old Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin could get life in prison for shooting a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window on Feb. 28. Shishimarin is being prosecuted under a section of the Ukrainian criminal code on the customs of war.

Ukraine's prosecutor general has said her office was preparing cases against 41 Russian soldiers for alleged war crimes such as bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and rape. Prosecutors plan to continue presenting evidence against Shishimarin following his guilty plea on Wednesday, although the trial is like to be shorter.

The victim's family was reportedly in the courtroom on Wednesday, and plans to testify.