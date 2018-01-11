Sam's Club confirms permanent store closures, including one in metro Detroit

Several Sam's Club stores throughout the nation reportedly closed Thursday without notice to the public.

In Michigan, one closed in Lansing, while another closed in Farmington Hills.

The Twitter account for Sam's Club confirmed a "series of clubs" would be closing but did not report where the stores would close.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Pharmacies will remain open at the impacted stores for two more weeks, the company tweeted.

Pharmacies will stay open for at least two weeks, and we will work with each state’s Board of Pharmacy to help guide this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Two of the stores were in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, but news outlets across the nation -- including Baltimore, Buffalo, Houston, Indianapolis, Memphis, Milwaukee, Palm Beach County (Florida), New Jersey and Tampa -- reported similar unannounced closures of Sam's Club stores Thursday.

The Loveland, Ohio store on Fields-Ertel Road and the Oakley, Ohio store on Marburg Avenue both permanently closed Thursday, Sam's Club spokesperson Anne Hatfield told Cincinnati-based WCPO.

Both locations were removed from the corporate website Thursday.

Employees commented on WCPO's Facebook page and said they had no notice of the closure before receiving a letter in the mail.

Also Thursday, Walmart -- the owner and operator of Sam's Club -- announced it would raise minimum pay to $11 per hour and give employees one-time bonuses of $1,000. Walmart attributed the pay increase to the recent tax reform bill.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.