Scientists say they have reversed Alzheimer's disease in mice

Maggie Glynn
1:08 PM, Feb 28, 2018
CLEVELAND — Scientists at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute have successfully reversed Alzheimer's disease in mice.

According to a news release, the researchers reversed the formation of harmful plaque in the mice's brains by gradually reducing an enzyme called BACE1, improving their mental function.

“To our knowledge, this is the first observation of such a dramatic reversal of amyloid deposition in any study of Alzheimer’s disease mouse models,” says Riqiang Yan, one of the scientists on the team. 

The study raises hopes that drugs aimed at this same enzyme will soon be able to treat Alzheimer's disease in humans. 

You can read the full study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine here.

