There's a secret Harry Potter drink menu available at Starbucks. Here's how to order.

Fair
HI: 24°
LO: 9°
Starbucks' secret menu has Harry Potter fans in mind, with a catch.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Starbucks has had a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the Harry Potter series, but the secret's out today.
According to the unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website, the off-menu drinks include a Butterbeer Latte, a Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice.
The one problem? Customers can't just go in and ask for them by name — they have to know the specific spell (or other name for the drink).
For the Butterbeer Frappuccino, ask for:
Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice is:
Butterbeer Latte is a little trickier with:
It's the closest thing Starbucks lovers will come to Hogsmeade without hopping on the Hogwarts Express.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.