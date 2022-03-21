Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disney has closed as the city tries to control its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure.

"Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," a notice on the top of its website stated. "We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide [a] refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! We look forward to seeing you soon!"

The park was initially closed for 15 weeks and reopened in May 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

It was closed again for two days last November after a person tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted the park to immediately close which left thousands of people trapped inside.

Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began more citywide virus testing following a surge in infections.

Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home.

China's case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.