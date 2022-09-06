Sheriff: Woman dies after falling from one of 'Colorado's most difficult mountains to climb'

Authorities in Colorado said a Denver woman died over the weekend after she fell more than 900 feet while solo hiking one of the state's most difficult mountains to climb.

In a press release, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said a man called 911 Saturday just before 8 a.m. who said he witnessed a woman fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin.

The incident occurred on Capitol Peak, a 14,137 feet high mountain located about 14 miles west of Aspen in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area, the sheriff's office said.

According to the press release, the man told law enforcement that he and other witnesses saw the woman fall after a rock she attempted to grab onto gave way.

Officials said four members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were flown into Pierre Lakes Basin, then hiked to recover the woman's body, and by 2:47 p.m., the woman's body was flown out by helicopter.

The woman's identity has not been released.

According to the sheriff's office, Capitol Peak is considered dangerous due to "extreme exposure and loose, crumbling rock."