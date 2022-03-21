Shooting at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 injured

Authorities in Arkansas say one person is dead and 27 others, including children, were injured during a gunfight at a car show on Saturday.

In a news release posted on the Arkansas Department of Public Safety website, Arkansas State Police said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. and that they had one person in custody, but they were searching for others who might have been involved.

According to the Associated Press, Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant told reporters during a press conference that the shooting happened in Dumas when two men began shooting at each other at the event.

At the news conference on Sunday, police identified the man who died as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer.

Police said there is no indication Shaffer was involved in the gunfight.

Bryant added that several children, including two under the age of 2, were injured in the shooting.