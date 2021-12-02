Shooting on Ohio highway captured on video

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A traffic video captured the moment shots were fired from one vehicle to another on an Ohio highway late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on I-75, and newly-released 911 calls shed light on intense moments immediately after the shooting.

Shortly before midnight, the Lockland Police Department responded to the shooting at around the 12.8-mile marker. Officers found a man sitting in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Video shows a white vehicle traveling on I-75 southbound near Shepherd Lane as someone fires multiple times into a black SUV. The driver of the black SUV is in critical condition, Lockland police said.

"I got shot, I need help," the man tells a 911 call taker as he continues to drive. "I need help right now. I need help!"

He tells the call taker he got shot in the leg. In the background, on what appears to be another call, a woman who later says she is his girlfriend is also trying to find out where he is.

"Send your location, send your location. Please!" she said. "I'm coming. I'm coming. I'm coming."

At least 10 flashes of gunfire can be seen coming from the white vehicle just after both cars pass from under the overpass at the Shepherd Lane exit.

The black vehicle then swerved hard into the slow lane before it stopped at the end of the Shepherd Lane ramp onto I-75.

A passing truck driver also called 911 seconds after the shooting.

"He shot about 12 rounds at the guy, turned his headlights off, and took off going south," the man tells the call taker. "He shot his windows out and everything."

The white car from which the gunfire originated drove off. Police did not provide any specific suspect information or further information about the shooter's vehicle.

Authorities searched the interstate lanes with flashlights for about three hours until reopening the interstate around 3:15 a.m. Police said the man was taken to the UC Medical Center. His name has not been released at this time.

Multiple agencies, including Lockland Police, Woodlawn Police, Evendale Police, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were on scene for the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699.

UPDATE: Lockland Police confirm a man called 911 to report he had been shot on I-75 S near Shepherd Lane. Crews found him sitting in his vehicle with multiple gun shot wounds - he is in critical condition at UC. No info on suspect. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/yo1ewBE15g — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) December 1, 2021

Taylor Weiter, Ally Kraemer, B.J. Bethel, and Evan Millward at WCPO first reported this story.