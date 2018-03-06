Sign up for free candy bar on National Oreo Day

It's National Oreo Day and Oreo is giving away a million candy bars. 

All you have to do is register on their website. Registration will remain open until a million people have signed up at www.oreobirthdaygiveaway.com.

Oreo is celebrating its 106th birthday this year. The first Oreo cookies was made by Chelsea Market bakey in Manhattan in 1912 although a similar cookie known as the Hydrox debuted in 1908. 

