Sign up for free candy bar on National Oreo Day

It's National Oreo Day and Oreo is giving away a million candy bars.
All you have to do is register on their website. Registration will remain open until a million people have signed up at www.oreobirthdaygiveaway.com.
Oreo is celebrating its 106th birthday this year. The first Oreo cookies was made by Chelsea Market bakey in Manhattan in 1912 although a similar cookie known as the Hydrox debuted in 1908.
