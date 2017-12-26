Singer Joy Villa alleges Corey Lewandowski assaulted her at Trump hotel party

Singer Joy Villa, a Donald Trump supporter, has filed a police report against former Trump presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who she says sexually assaulted her at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

At a party on November 28, Villa says Lewandowski slapped her bottom twice while posing for a picture, she told CNN Sunday. The incident was first reported by Politico last week.

The incident occurred sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., Villa told CNN, saying Lewandowski "was drinking" and "appeared to be in bad spirits."

"He grabbed me very boisterously, unexpectedly," Villa said, adding that she thought he was "acting like a clown" and that after the photo was taken he "smacked my ass really hard, almost violent in nature."

Villa said that after she told him she could report him for sexual harassment, Lewandowski said, "I work in the private sector" and slapped her again.

Then he "laughed and walked away," she said, adding that his behavior was "boorish and over the top."

"I just spoke with the detective and it officially qualifies as sexual assault," Villa told CNN.

The report, which does not mention Lewandowski by name, was filed on Christmas Eve. The report alleges the incident occurred on November 28.

"This issue of sexual harassment and sexual assault is a non-partisan issue," Villa added. "Democrat or Republican, all of us should join to combat this."

Politico said Villa didn't reach out to them about the alleged incident, but they contacted her after hearing about it from an eyewitness.

Villa made headlines when she appeared at the Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a dress designed to look like Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign logo. She says she's currently exploring a potential congressional run in Florida.

In March 2016, Lewandowski was charged with simple battery after he allegedly yanked a female Breitbart reporter's arm backward during a Trump campaign event in Florida, but was not prosecuted. He was fired from the campaign soon after the incident, and started his own consulting firm following the election. Lewandowski, who is also a former CNN political commentator, joined a pro-Trump super PAC this August.

Villa told CNN she has reached out to Lewandowski and hasn't heard from him.

"If he would apologize, that's all I want," Villa said.

Lewandowski did not respond to a CNN request for comment.