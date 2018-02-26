Skier from North Carolina dies after hitting tree in Colorado

KEYSTONE, Colo. -- A North Carolina man died after hitting a tree while skiing at Keystone Resort in Colorado over the weekend.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said CPR was in progress when deputies responded to the resort shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The 32-year-old skier from Raleigh had been on an intermediate trail when he struck the tree, according to the resort. Keystone didn't say which trail the crash occurred on.

The victim was transported to Saint Anthony Keystone Medical Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

"Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," Keystone Resort Vice President and General Manager Geoff Buchheister said in a written statement.

The skier has not yet been identified.