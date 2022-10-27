Soccer players call for human rights reforms in Qatar

International soccer players are criticizing Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

“As players, we fully support the rights of the LBTQI+ people, but in Qatar, people are not free to love the person that they choose," said a member of the Australian national team in a video.

Players in the video are critical of Qatar’s record on human rights.

The country has faced allegations of mistreatment of the LGBT community and foreign workers.

“Addressing these issues is not easy and we do not have all the answers," one of the players said.

The soccer team is asking the country to seek reforms to improve the lives of people in the country.

"This is how we can ensure a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle," another player said.

Australia will compete in this year’s World Cup. Their campaign will begin on Nov. 22 against France. The first game of the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20.