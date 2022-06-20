Someone pays $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett

How much would you spend to have lunch with Warren Buffett? For one person, that amount is over $19 million.

The fundraiser was for GLIDE and eBay's annual Power of One Charity Auction Lunch with Warren Buffett. The winner of this year’s auction is choosing to remain anonymous.

According to eBay, GLIDE is a leading voice and change agent on social justice, changing the systems that drive poverty and inequity. Each year GLIDE helps 10,000 individuals and families across the Bay Area to make long-lasting and sustainable changes in their lives, eBay said.

"It's been nothing but good," Buffett said. "I've met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses."

Restaurant chain Smith & Wollensky will host the lunch at a mutually agreed time in the coming months. No word on what will appear on the menu.