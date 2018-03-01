Southwest Airlines raising prices on alcohol

Light Snow
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
Southwest Airlines
PHOENIX - It will cost you a little more to drink on your next Southwest Airlines flight.
Starting March 1, Miller Lite, Dos Equis, and wine served in the cabin will be $6.
Liquor and premium beer (Fat Tire, Lagunitas, and the newest seasonal option, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy) will be $7.
All drinks on Southwest Airlines flights were $5.
Coupons given out by the airline remain valid, regardless of the price.
The airline will stay with tradition and keep complimentary drink days. Passengers can get a free drink on Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Southwest Airlines’ birthday (June 18) and Halloween.
Southwest Airlines has not changed drink prices since 2009. Non-alcoholic drinks remain complementary.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.