Sports Illustrated adapts #metoo movement in swimsuit issue

Phil Villarreal
8:36 AM, Feb 8, 2018
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is attempting to promote feminist messages, albeit coupled with racy photos.

The magazine's In Her Own Words shoot features nude models with words such as "TRUTH" and "FEMINIST" painted on them.

The photo shoot, as well as the magazine's decision to include plus-size model Ashley Graham, are sparking plenty of social media discussion.

In a feature on the issue, Vanity Fair explored the creative vision of editor MJ Day and her creative team.

"These are sexy photos," Day told the magazine. "At the end of the day, we're always going to be sexy, no matter what is happening. We're Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The ideal is to create something artful, to create a beautiful image that both the subject and the team is proud of and collaborates on together."

 

 

