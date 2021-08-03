Watch
Springsteen comes up short in Olympic debut, still has team event

Carolyn Kaster/AP
United States' Jessica Springsteen, riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, competes during the equestrian jumping individual qualifying at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 7:51 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 19:51:46-04

TOKYO — Bruce Springsteen’s daughter will have one more shot to make in onto an Olympic podium.

Jessica Springsteen will compete Friday night in the team equestrian event.

Springsteen failed Tuesday to make it to the finals in the individual event.

“All in all, I’m thrilled with the round and I’m excited for the rest of the week,” she said.

Springsteen reportedly learned to ride on her family’s farm in New Jersey.

The Associated Press reports she and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkehove, arrived in Tokyo ranked 14th in the world.

