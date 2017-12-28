Starbucks releases three drinks for New Year's

Mostly Cloudy
The drinks are available through next week.
Starbucks is getting ready to ring in the New Year with new drinks.
They released the Black and White Mocha Collection Wednesday. There's three beverages to celebrate 2018.
The Black and White Mocha, Black and White Hot Cocoa and Black and White Frappuccino are available at participating locations.
They're available through the first week of January.
