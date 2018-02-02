State media: Fidel Castro's eldest son takes own life

CNN
9:02 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Fidel Castro's eldest son took his own life Thursday, Cuban state media reported.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, known as "Fidelito" or little Fidel, had been receiving treatment for depression in Cuba for "several months," the state-run Cubadebate website reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, was the only son of the late former Cuban president and his first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart.

Mirta Diaz-Balart's nephew, Mario Diaz-Balart, is currently a Florida congressman and staunch foe of the Cuban government.