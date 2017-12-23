Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Partly Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 30°
Videos from all over Kern County and Southern California showcasing SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Vandenberg Air Force Base rocket launch - By Christy Dux.
The streaks of light in the sky above California on Friday came from a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
10News received calls from around San Diego County to report the unusual sight about 5:30 p.m. The launch was visible for hundreds of miles around the Central California base.
The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company, SpaceX said. Friday's launch was the fourth of 10.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.