Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Study: Dogs could be used as non-invasive way to detect COVID-19

Dog
Medical Detection Dogs
Dog trained to sniff out illnesses
Dog
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 14:35:57-04

New evidence confirms that dogs can detect COVID-19 with their noses.

A study published in the journal Plos One shows how trained detection dogs can be used as a form of “rapid testing” for the virus.

Dogs in the study sniffed out swabs of sweat and swabs of saliva.

Trained canines were 97% accurate in detecting whether COVID-19 was present.

Even in cases where patients were asymptomatic, the dogs were about 94% accurate in detecting the virus.

According to the results of the study, the trained dogs were better at detecting COVID-19 than antigen tests.

Researchers concluded that trained dogs could be used as a non-invasive way to test for coronavirus, especially when conducting mass screenings where results are needed quickly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!