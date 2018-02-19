Surveillance video shows cougar tapping Wisconsin resident's front porch window

The cougar spotted traveling through Brookfield, Wisconsin last week was caught on video on someone's front porch.

Surveillance video shared with Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee by Dan and Bridget Guerndt shows the cougar coming out from trees. The cougar goes up the residents' driveway and puts its paws on the front window.

The footage was captured at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 18.

On Saturday, a Brookfield resident called the Department of Natural Resources when they saw a cougar lying in their backyard, under a pine tree.

Though they confirmed the animal was a cougar, officers were unable to neutralize it because of the surrounding homes and thick brush.

DNR agents went back to the scene on Sunday morning, but the cougar was gone.

The fifty pounds and approximately 1-year-old cougar was tracked, but the trail was lost.

Experts believe this cougar was the same one that was spotted in Washington County two weeks ago.