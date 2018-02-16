Holidays usually mean great sales and President's Day weekend is no different. This weekend, there are three days to take advantage of great discounts in big name stores.

Walmart is having deep discounts on televisions a 50 inch LED TV right now is going for $200.

Looking to purchase new appliances? Head over to Best Buy this weekend, most of them are 35 percent off.

If you want to shop, but would rather do it in your pajamas, then you'll want to check out websites like Jet. It's Walmart's version of Amazon.

Amazon is taking 70 percent off many of their electronics through Monday.

Wayfair is another great online retailer and they're selling mattresses at 70 percent off right now.

Target online has 30 percent off all home items this weekend, just use the code George to get the discount.

One of the best parts about President's Day weekend sales, some of them last longer than this weekend. You'll want to watch out for stores that are extending their deals.