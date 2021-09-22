Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Teen pleads guilty to murder of college student in NYC park

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - New York City police department detectives use a flashlight to look for evidence in Morningside Park, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Tessa Majors, a 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia, was fatally stabbed in a park near the school's campus in New York City.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
College Student Slain
Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:02:19-04

A teenager has pleaded guilty to murder for the fatal stabbing of a college student in New York City in 2019.

CBS News reported that on Tuesday, Luchiano Lewis, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

According to the Associated Press, Lewis was accused of holding the Barnard college freshman from Virginia in a headlock while his 14-year-old accomplice stabbed her in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.

In court on Tuesday, Lewis said he didn't know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day when he heard and read about it, the AP reported.

Lewis and Rashaun Weaver, the suspected stabber, were charged as adults.

According to the AP, Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14, and Weaver is due back in court on Oct. 18.

A third teen pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery last year and was sentenced to six and 18 months in juvenile detention.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!