Teenager invents door-locking device that could save lives in active shooting situation

He noticed a flaw in his school's security, and took it upon himself to solve it.

SOMERSET, Wis. -- A teenager in western Wisconsin has built a device that could save lives in the event of an active shooter situation. 

WCCO reports that Justin Rivard, a senior at Somerset High School, came up with the idea after noticing a potential flaw in the school's emergency response plan. 

The 'Justinkase' lock is made with two steel plates cut to a specific shape. Handles are welded to them, and a rod and tube are welded on to connect the end place. Finally, a locking knob is added. 

His principal, Shannon Donnelly, even pushed him to get a patent for the device.

During his summer off in 2017, he built enough devices for every classroom and conference room in the high school. The device retails for $95.

