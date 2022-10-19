Watch Now
Telescopes captured one of space's brightest explosions when it reached Earth

Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 16:52:13-04

An amazing sight that occurred in outer space was it recently captured on camera.

One of the brightest explosions in space ever recorded was captured by space and ground-based telescopes on Oct. 9.

The bright light flash was quickly followed by an afterglow.

According to NASA, gamma-ray bursts are the universe's most powerful class of explosions.

Scientists believe this happens when a massive star about 2.4 billion light-years away collapses into a supernova explosion and becomes a black hole.

The star was likely much larger than our sun.

Studying an event like this can reveal more details about the collapse of stars, how matter interacts near the speed of light, and what conditions may be like in distant galaxies.

Astronomers estimate that such a bright gamma-ray burst may not appear again for decades.

