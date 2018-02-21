Texas jail guard says thanks to inmates who saved his life

A Texas jail guard suffered a heart attack two years ago, and if not for a group of inmates, he could have lost his life, WFAA-TV reported.

Gary Grimm of Weatherford, Texas is thankful for those inmates who gave the now 52-year-old retired jail guard a second-chance at life.

"Instead of overtaking me and taking my gun, and killing me or taking a hostage and escaping, they looked at me as a human being," Grimm told WFAA.

The inmates reportedly had to knock down a locked gate to get to Grimm after they realized he was having a medical emergency. The group of eight inmates were able to get the attention of others in the jail, who were able to help Grimm seek medical attention.

Grimm never got the opportunity to personally thank the inmates as they were transferred to other institutions.

"I get emotional. If they wished harm for me, all they had to do was sit there and do nothing," Grimm told WFAA.

Grimm said he treated inmates the way he would want to be treated. Perhaps, that is why they came to his aid when he needed it.

"I don't care if they're a drug user, hot check writer, or child molester. They're still a human being. I don't have to like what they did, but it's not my position to be the judge and jury," Grimm told the station.