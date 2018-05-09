Thank you Nurses! Check out these freebies to help you celebrate National Nurses' Week 2018

What about clothing discounts? New York & Company offers a 15% discount to nurses in-store, year-round.
Maybe you need a vacation? Disney's Swan and Dolphin resort is offering special rates for nurses year-round. Just be sure to mention you're a nurse when making your reservation. This applies to educators, military and government workers as well.
How about some free Kindle books? Amazon is offering free nursing Kindle books.
Do you know about another deal that you want to share with everyone? Email webteam@wfts.com for it to be included in our list.
