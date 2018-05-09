Thank you Nurses! Check out these freebies to help you celebrate National Nurses' Week 2018

Take some time this week to thank some of the three million nurses across the country who help patients heal every day.

National Nurses' Week runs from May 6 to May 12 and if you are a nurse, there are some deals and freebies at businesses around town to help you celebrate.

Note: Some of the freebies listed may not be available at all locations. Check with your local retailers.

At Cinnabon, just show your healthcare ID and you can get a free classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon or four-piece BonBites.

PDQ is celebrating nurses and teachers and offering 50% off their entire check all day on Tuesday, May 8. Get more info here and find a location near you.

We're showing some well-deserved appreciation to you on Tuesday, May 8th at all locations. Enjoy 50% off your entire order with a valid ID all day long. pic.twitter.com/4vFMPpIvUn — PDQ Restaurant (@PDQFreshFood) April 30, 2018

What about clothing discounts? New York & Company offers a 15% discount to nurses in-store, year-round.

Maybe you need a vacation? Disney's Swan and Dolphin resort is offering special rates for nurses year-round. Just be sure to mention you're a nurse when making your reservation. This applies to educators, military and government workers as well.

How about some free Kindle books? Amazon is offering free nursing Kindle books.

Do you know about another deal that you want to share with everyone? Email webteam@wfts.com for it to be included in our list.