Dancing boy, 5, steals show at NBA game

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch, but the game's highlight might have been a 5-year-old boy dancing superstar.
Tavaris Jones not only knows how to dance but he knows how to entertain a cheering crowd and a light up an entire room.
Jones opened the half-time show with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team, and it's safe to say he's the real MVP.
Tavaris Jones brought the energy during halftime of @cavs x @warriors!
Tune in for the 2nd half on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/xpnGZAXDvy— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2018
His dance moves have already gone viral. Last year, he appeared on The Ellen Show.
