These were some of the most-engaging stories of 2017
Mandy Gambrell
9:47 AM, Dec 28, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
A company that measures how consumers engage with digital content has released a list of articles that captivated audiences in 2017.
Chartbeat is a partner with some of the largest media organizations, and its list includes content from those partners.
How does it get engagement metrics for a piece of digital content?
"... we count up the amount of time (a user) spends with the page in an active browser tab — a foregrounded tab where the user has recently scrolled, typed, or moved their mouse — and then average that number across users," according to Chartbeat.
It also looks at referrals, or where a person's click came from; for some media those page clicks come from Facebook or other social media outlets. They also come from direct visits to the outlet's website, push alerts on a mobile phone, and more.