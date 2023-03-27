Watch Now
Three children reportedly shot, shooter dead at Nashville Christian school

Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 12:42:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville, Tennessee, responded to an active shooter at a Christian school Monday morning.

Sources told Scripps News Nashville that three children were shot at The Covenant School. A spokesperson for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center said the three kids were taken to the hospital but were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Nashville Police Department said officers engaged the shooter, who is now dead.

A reunification area has been established at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school that serves children from preschool through sixth grade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

