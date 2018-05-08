Time lapse video: Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano consumes Ford Mustang

The fury of the lava from the Kilauea volcano swallowed a car whole.

A time lapse video from Brandon Clement shows a Ford Mustang being consumed on the Big Island.

The video from the lava and ash flow across the road, eventually overtaking the car on the side of the road.

Four days ago, the volcano erupted causing lava and dangerous gases to seep from cracks in the ground.

As of Monday, 35 buildings were destroyed, 26 of those homes.

Evacuations from continue, as authorities urge people to stay away from the area amid concerns of more earthquakes and destruction from the eruption.