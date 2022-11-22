Tips to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving

Following simple steps can keep you and your Thanksgiving guests safe and healthy.
Among the top tips from food safety experts:
- Don't wash the turkey
- Wash your hands
- Refrigerate leftovers within two hours
Rinsing a turkey in the sink can lead lead to the spread of salmonella to nearby areas.
The CDC estimates that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from a foodborne illness yearly.
Using a meat thermometer can help make sure a turkey is fully cooked.
It should have an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.