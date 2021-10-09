Tom Daley wants Olympics to ban countries where being gay is punishable by death

British gold-medal diver Tom Daley has a new mission— outside the pool.

Daley said he will advocate for the Olympics to ban countries where being a member of the LGBT community is punishable by death.

“I think it’s really important to try and create change, rather than just highlighting or shining a light on those things,” Daley said while accepting an award at the 2021 Attitude Awards, which honors excellence within the LGBT community.

According to NBC News, 11 countries have laws that make homosexuality punishable by death.

Daley said he hopes his mission will be successful prior to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The Olympic Committee has not responded to Daley's comments.