Trump left off Forbes 400 list for the first time in 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, former President Donald Trump isn't on the Forbes' annual list of America’s wealthiest people.

Forbes reports that Trump, worth an estimated $2.5 billion, was short $400 million to make this year's list.

According to the news outlet, he has been down $600 million since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline could be attributed to big-city properties, which make up the bulk of Trump’s fortune, taking a hit due to the pandemic.

Last year, he came in at number 339 on the Forbes 400 list. In 2019, he ranked 275th, USA Today reported.

USA Today reported that Trump was on the list every year from 1996 to 2020 and from 1982 to 1989.

From 1997 to 2016, Trump maintained a spot in the top half of Forbes 400, but his place began declining after winning the presidency in 2017.