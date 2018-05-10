Trump says he will meet with Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12

"We are starting off on a new footing -- I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful. A lot of very good things have happened," Trump said as he greeted the former prisoners at Joint Base Andrews early Thursday morning.
"I really think he wants to do something and bring the country into the real world," he added of Kim. "It's never been taken this far, there has never been a relationship like this. I really think a lot of progress has been made."
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.