Trump says South Korea will make major announcement on North Korea
CNN
5:25 PM, Mar 8, 2018
President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that South Korea will make a "major announcement" concerning North Korea at 7 p.m. ET.
It was not immediately clear what the South Korean announcement would entail, but it came after a South Korean delegation came to the White House to brief officials on its most recent talks with North Korea -- the most significant talks between the two countries in more than a decade.
Trump has expressed an openness to dialogue with North Korea, but the Trump administration has said North Korea must first take concrete steps toward denuclearization.
