Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee from getting White House documents

Former President Donald Trump is suing to stop the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol from obtaining documents from his administration.

The lawsuit accuses committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and his allies by sending "an illegal, unfounded, and overbroad records request to the Archivist of the United States."

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C, also criticizes President Joe Biden, who declined to assert executive privilege over the documents.

"In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the committee," the lawsuit states.

According to CNN, the National Archives is scheduled to turn over the documents to Congress in December.

Numerous people have been subpoenaed in the investigation. Steve Bannon, a Trump ally, has declined to cooperate.

The committee said it would begin the steps Tuesday to hold him in contempt of Congress