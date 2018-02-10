Trump tweets support for 'falsely accused' after two staffers resign amid abuse allegations

After a week which saw two men in his administration resign amid allegations of domestic abuse, President Trump tweeted vague support for those "falsely accused" on Saturday morning.

"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?" Trump tweeted.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Trump's tweets come hours after David Sorensen, a speechwriter in his administration, resigned amid speculation of domestic abuse on Friday night. Staff secretary Rob Porter resigned from his position on Wednesday after two of his ex-wives shared stories of his alleged abuse with the media.

Porter has denied the charges.

Earlier this week, Trump wished Porter well, and reminded reports that Porter "says he's innocent."

The reports of abuse have shaken up an already tumultuous administration, as reports now indicate that Chief of Staff John Kelly has discussed his willingness to resign due to his handling of the Porter matter.

The President himself has also been the subject of allegations of sexual harassment by several women. During the 2016 presidential campaign, 19 women came forward to accuse then-candidate Trump of assault or harassment.