Encourage Me I'm Young has a year's long mission to mentor the kids

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Honoring Black History Month isn’t only about looking back. It’s about looking forward, shining a light on those putting in the work to uplift the next generation of Black youth.

One organization is doing that by focusing on mentorship to tackle the concerns of absent fathers and mental health in black communities.

Data shows 63% of youth suicides are from single-parent homes and has a look at how one community group is using love and encouragement to make change.

Where there isn’t a father, there is Calvin T. Mann.

“We wanted them to know that there was somebody out here who loved and cared for them,” said Calvin T. Mann.

Today, he’s a driving force for change. a father to three boys but a father figure to 1500 more.

WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “We’re sitting on an RV bus. What is this?”

“So, this is our mobile mentoring bus,” said Calvin T. Mann.

Calvin Mann is the man behind the organization EMIY- Encourage Me I'm Young- with a year's long mission to mentor the kids that need it the most.

“One of the issues we’re facing with our families is that our fathers aren’t present,” said Heather Hetheru Miller, Executive Director, Encourage Me I'm Young (EMIY).

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 64 % of black children live in single-parent homes. Roughly 80 % of lone-parent households are fatherless, children living without a critical pillar in their development.

“You have to have someone who serves as that father figure,” said Hetheru Miller. “We learned in our research, that it takes 12 mentors to equal one father.”

“Wow. Twelve? 12 mentors, so that is almost like in every area or aspect of your life,” said David.

The organization is addressing the challenge by creating a robust 14-week mentorship program for boys. Each week, lessons on teamwork, conflict resolution, career pathways, and even stress management.

“Before we even do anything, they stretch, they sit, they have their moments of breathing so we can calm them down,” said Hetheru Miller.

“Is there a link between mentorship and mental health?” asked David.

“There is definitely a link,” said Hetheru Miller.

Nobody knows that more than single mom Angela Roman.

“Joseph needed a way to deal with the really big emotions he had,” said mom Angela Roman.

Some years ago, she noticed her now twelve-year-old son having a hard with bullying and confidence.

“He needed a way to express, and he needed a safe place to do it,” said Roman. “(They) invested in him and who he is going to become as a person as a black man in our community,” said Roman.

“Have you seen a change within him? asked David.

“Oh, for sure!” said Roman.

Today, Joseph speaks up more, better communicates his emotions and his grades have started to improve. Which Angela credits to the guidance of mentors like Calvin.

“If times are tough or if I need it, I can call him and let him know what’s going on,” said mentee Joseph Roman.

“Suffice it to say, this is transformative for these kids,” said David.

“It absolutely is,” said Joseph Roman.

Those bonds are a lifetime and that change that takes place in them is a lifetime change.

Our intent is customizing the inside so young men can come have workstations. Recognizing the link between mentorship and mental health, EMIY has launched a new campaign to smash suicide, taking this RV on the road so that instead of waiting for at-risk youth to come to them, EMIY can take their message and their mentors directly to the streets.

We see the results of that work; we can do more and help more.

And hope for more as the journey toward a better tomorrow continues. As you saw there, while the mobile mentoring bus still needs an inside transformation. EMIY is working to raise funds.

For more information, check out: EMIY