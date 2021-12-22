Many are turning to vitamins and supplements to protect themselves from COVID-19

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some natural health experts and metro Detroiter's alike say not enough is being said about nutrient deficiencies and the power of dietary supplementing, especially at a time when breakthrough infections have become the norm.

“Selenium, Zinc, Quercetin, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,” said Katie Force-White as she took her daily supplements. “This is the morning set; this is the evening set.”

Around the clock, every single day of the week, Force-White takes nearly 20 immunity-boosting supplements in everything from pills and patches to nasal sprays and even needles.

“This is an immune shot that I take every week,” said Force-White.

It might sound aggressive, but this is the only line of defense Force-White has against COVID- 19. The Macomb mom, who has had several embolism health scares, is concerned about vaccine-related blood clots.

“I have a history of them and decided that the vaccine just is really not for me,” said Force-White.

“I have Celiac which is an autoimmune disease, so I wanted to do whatever I could to boost my immune system,” said Amanda Purnell.

Sterling Height’s Amanda Purnell has had the vaccine but, long before its release, decided not to sit idly by when there was something she could do on her own.

Both women tell me their strict regimen is paying off.

“This has actually, in your view, helped you not get the virus when people around you have?” asked WXYZ’s Ameera David.

“Yeah, my household has had COVID,” said Force-White.

Force-White and Purnell said they believe in the science of vaccines, but also the science of supplements and their ability to fight off viruses doesn't get quite enough play in messaging out of public health officials, medical professionals, and the media.

“I think it would be nice for them to focus a little bit more on the natural supplements,” said Force-White.

One example they point to, Vitamin D.

“Really, nobody was saying this would be a great protocol for people to start taking,” said Force-White. “I heard about it more through Tiktok than I heard about it on the news.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is on record from last year endorsing the vitamin, but natural health experts tend to agree that the importance of putting good things in your body often flies under the radar.

“They could certainly talk more about maintaining your own health,” said Luke Huber, Naturopathic Doctor, Council for Responsible Nutrition.

“Is there a link between vitamin D and the Coronavirus?” asked David.

“When you lower blood levels of vitamin D, your risk of COVID-19 is higher,” said Huber.

“Vitamin D absolutely is one of the powerhouses,” said Nutritionist Suzi Dobias. “And something that a lot of people have missed.”

Dobias says it's one of the first vitamins she advises her patients to take - several studies showing vitamin d deficiency is linked to an increased risk of COVID-19 infection, severity, and death.

The National Institutes of Health says, “data are insufficient to support recommendations for or against the use of any vitamin, mineral, or herb to fend off COVID, but in a world of rapidly emerging variants and breakthrough infections, many say the vaccine isn’t just enough.”

“Just because you have the vaccine doesn't mean you’re not going to get COVID,” said Dobias. “If you’re not really taking care of yourself.”

“Then your immune system will be compromised,” she added. “This is something you can do that’s relatively inexpensive and takes a few minutes a day to put supplements in your body, and I have yet to have anyone tell me that these things are bad for you.”

Studies also make a strong case for upping your intake of selenium, zinc, quercetin, and even probiotics.

For more information on supplements: National Institute of Health has more information.

