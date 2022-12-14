Metamora couple found the future of farming in shipping containers

METAMORA, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a growing consensus that the agriculture industry needs to grow more efficiently to benefit both farmers and their consumers and that means tapping into new technologies when it comes to production and marketing.

One Metamora couple is doing just that, leaning on vertical agriculture for a lettuce greens company they launched over the pandemic.

In our Two Americas, we went inside their successful cutting-edge operation that bucks the traditional.

Think of farming, and you likely picture sprawling acres of land.

Despite living on 53 acres of land, for Lisa and Paul Mychalowych farm life is contained to just four steel walls.

“This is our indoor farming,” Lisa Mychalowych explains as she gives Ameera David a tour.

Welcome to Metamora Greens, a produce start-up run out of a shipping container.

WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “What are you growing in here?

“These are different kinds of lettuce, crispy green, I've got some butter lettuce,” said Lisa.

All natural, pesticide-free lettuce growing in what resembles some kind of high-tech sci-fi lab- a business that began with Lisa’s love for greens.

“It started as a garden, but the idea evolved when considering the challenges of outdoor harvesting,” said Lisa. “The dirt is full of rocks; the deer eat everything. Paul said I wish there was a farm in a box.”

Through a little research, they discovered a franchise shipping container farm. So, they took a leap to grow lettuce leaves.

“Ten foot wide by 40 feet long, less than a year later producing in a metal box the same amount of greens as a two-acre farm,” said Paul.

“This is called hydroponic farming?” asked David.

“Yes, because we’re soilless, we’re using water only,” said Paul. “This is the 140-gallon water tank.”

The benefit is the controlled atmosphere that can be managed from an iPhone app and the high-intensity LED lighting.

“The blue encourages stem growth, and the red encourages leaves to grow,” said Paul.

Along with a CO2 generator, a sensor that automatically replenishes nutrients, and Bluetooth speakers that project sounds stimulating plant growth.

Everything here is climate controlled which means you can farm year-round, even during Michigan's really cold winters.

“Technology is helping to harness the power of the harvest, I can go in and check my products while another tech tool, called Market Wagon, does wonders for their marketing,” said Paul.

“It’s the best idea ever,” said Lisa.

“It’s an online farmers marketplace allowing micro-farms, that otherwise wouldn’t have the capacity, to deliver to your doorstep,” said Nick Carter, CEO of Market Wagon.

“The key product there is market access, you have to be able to get that product to the consumer who wants to buy it,” he added.

Market Wagon ships Metamora Greens to nine different counties, year-round, sales of which account for nearly 30% of the company’s revenue.

“Is this the future of farming? asked David.

“This is absolutely the future,” said

Tools now helping farmers not only survive but thrive, with a future greener

Metamora Greens is expanding with a second shipping container on order. You can find their products online via Market Wagon or in person at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.