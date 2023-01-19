New Detroit Healing Center offers grieving programs to help with mental health challenges after loss

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Under the roof of one of the most traditional institutions, this alternative scene on this evening, instead of standing up, people are laying down. The ring of church bells replaced by the tones of singing bowls.

Shawna Lockhart is a Sound Healer helping the grieving unlock their past.

“It’s hard and it can be dark and painful,” said Sound Healer Shawna Lockhart.

A sound therapy experience is now being offered in a first-of-its-kind healing center. Here, at St. John the Baptist Romanian Catholic Church, the bereaved can access everything from guided meditation and breath work to art therapy.

WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “How did this idea evolve?”

“I started to kind of be introduced to this world of alternative healing,” said Paddy Lynch, Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors.

Paddy Lynch owns popular Detroit wellness establishments, the Schvitz & the Convent. But it’s what he saw as a third-generation funeral director that made him realize those two worlds needed to meet.

“Through COVID, our family really saw an uptick of suicide, overdose, what we would consider deaths of despair,” said Lynch.

More people grieving in isolation as more turn away from the burial tradition.

“Today, half the population nearly doesn’t have a funeral. They’re cremated behind closed doors and there’s not even a memorial service,” said Lynch.

So, partnering with the church, Lynch helped to launch eight different services the public can access at no cost.

“They don’t have to have been served by us,” said Lynch.

“And they don’t have to be Catholic?” asked David.

“They don’t have to be religious,” said Lynch.

“They’re free if you want to use these to carve,” said instructor Jay Elias.

“And they don’t even have to talk?” asked David.

“It’s a great form of non-verbal expression,” said Veteran and instructor Jay Elias.

Instructors inspire you to let your body do the talking.

“Have you seen people cry?” asked David.

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Shawna. “And it’s beautiful. And we journal at the end. I encourage people letting go, it’s all okay.”

For some, it’s the closure they never knew they needed.

“What the healing center can do is try to bring people back into a sense of grief acknowledgment and community,” said Lynch. “And experience some relief and catharsis.”

“It’s pretty powerful knowing that you can’t control people’s mental state when they come to you. You could potentially have a huge impact on their mental health leaving you,” said David.

“Moving forward, yah, exactly,” said. Lynch.

Moving forward by turning inward.

With the hope that somewhere in between laying completely still and working with their hands, the bereaved can lean into feelings and begin healing from within.

Donations go to the church. If you want to learn more about supporting the church or get a schedule of the experiences check out Lynch & Sons Healing Center.