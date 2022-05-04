'We chose this': Moms reflect on how motherhood impacts career, life decisions

CHEVERLY, Md. — On a typical morning in a Maryland suburb, Jennifer Stapleton washes dishes in the sink and waits for the rest of her family to come downstairs for breakfast.

One by one, they arrive: her son, Samuel; her daughter, Ruby; and her wife, Amy.

"We start to get the kids ready," Stapleton said of her day. "We get them breakfast. We get out the door. Amy takes Sam to school, and I walk Ruby up to school."

The walk to her daughter's school is Stapleton's favorite time of day.

However, it wasn't always like that.

In the not-so-distant past, Stapleton handled communications for a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C.

"The kids were in school," she said. "We dropped them off very early, before 8:00 in the morning, and they were there until almost 6:00 at night. We would take them, then take the train in, work all day, take the train back, and be rushing to get there by 6 p.m."

It's one of several major life decisions she's made with her family in mind.

"The pandemic hit," she said. "I looked at my life and said, 'Is this what I want to do with my life?' And the answer was, 'No.'"

Stapleton badly wanted to steer her career toward the arts. She now runs an art consultancy, Fire and Bliss Creative, and possesses much more control over her schedule. She's doing fulfilling work, and she's able to walk Ruby to and from school.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many mothers to re-evaluate their choices, particularly in their careers. Nearly 50% of respondents in Motherly's new State of Motherhood Survey said their employment status had changed somehow over the past way. Some lost jobs and some left them. Some took new positions. Some exited the workforce entirely.

It enabled Stapleton to take a step back.

"I have a vision board," she said. "I added to the board time for me and Amy to connect, time for the kids one-on-one, and time for myself."

To see more of Stapleton's story, check out our special report, Motherhood in America, at the video below: